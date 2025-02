Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with €4 million in prize money

ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship will kick off tomorrow evening, Friday, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 338 horses, including 81 from outside the UAE. The event will run under the ...