Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating World No2 Swiatek

DUBAI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – World No2 Iga Swiatek was sensationally knocked-out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in straight sets on Thursday as talented teen Mirra Andreeva made history to book a place in the WTA 1000 semi-final for the first time in her career. The win saw her be...