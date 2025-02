Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation

SHARJAH, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Consulate General of the UAE in Geneva co-hosted a high-profile business roundtable at The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah to strengthen bilateral economic ties and expand investment opportunities in Neuchâtel, Swit...