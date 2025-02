Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiatives in Al Ain Region

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and ADNOC, led by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ...