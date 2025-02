IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals

Tawazun Council announced 15 deals valued at AED1.43 billion with both local and international companies. This brought the total number of deals signed during the five-day exhibition to 55, with a total value of AED25.15 billion, marking a 10% growth compared to the 2023 edition.The total contracts s...