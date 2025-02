Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments in Horn of Africa

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, Sylvain Estier, Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, and Wolfgang Amadeus Brülhart, Swiss Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, at the headquarters of the Min...