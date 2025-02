Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of the Republic of Turkmenistan.During the meeting,...