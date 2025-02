Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

DUBAI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, being organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) at Dubai Harbour until ...