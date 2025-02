70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spokesperson

ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Nasser Al Muhairi, Spokesperson for the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, revealed that 70% of exhibition space for the 2027 edition has already been pre-booked, which will take place...