ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR vessel

ABU DHABI,21st February, 2025 (WAM) – EDGE Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has launched the next-generation 170 M-DETECTOR, a state-of-the-art 17-metre vessel equ...