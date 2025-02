RAK Ruler appoints Director General of Department of Finance

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2025, appointing Salem Sultan Hamad Al Owais Al Shamsi as the Director General of the Department of Finance in Ras Al Khaimah. The de...