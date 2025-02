Italy's Inflation in January up to 1.5%: ISTAT

ROME, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.5% in January, according to final data released by ISTAT. According to Italian News Agency (ANSA), the national statistics agency said its consumer price index for the whole nation (NIC) was up by 0.6% in January in month-on...