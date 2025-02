Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expansion of integrated community hubs across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Nabdh Al Falah community hub in Abu Dhabi’s Al Falah area. Overseen by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi...