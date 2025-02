University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

SHARJAH, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), the university launched the 5th Forum for Women in Research, themed "QUWA: Together Innovating to Shape the Future." Dr. Maith...