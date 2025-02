SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

SHARJAH,22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) celebrated the success of its second strategic cycle (2022-2024) during a ceremony attended by key officials, including Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the SPEA, and Ali Al Hosani, the Director General. This...