Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

CAIRO, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Saqr Ghabash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that the Palestinian Cause has been a crucial guiding principle in the foreign policy of the UAE since its founding in 1971. Saqr Ghabash noted that the UAE has politically and diplomatically co...