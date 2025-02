Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

AL AIN, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.Taking place across the emirate until 27 February 2025, the race route highlights Abu Dhabi’s natural landscapes and supports the local passion for motorsport.Sheikh Mo...