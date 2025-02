Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Palestinian issue

MANAMA, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders (MCE) held its eighteenth session in Manama, Bahrain, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders. This event was attended by council members and...