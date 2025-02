Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent 375 tonnes of Ramadan food aid to Gaza Strip

AJMAN, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – In alignment with the UAE’s commitment to supporting humanitarian and relief efforts for the Palestinian people, 375 tonnes of Ramadan food aid and sanitary supplies have been sent by the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation and the International Charity Organis...