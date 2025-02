Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

CAIRO, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Speaker of Iraqi Parliament, on the sidelines of the Seventh Conference of the Arab Parliament and the Presidents of Arab Councils and Parliaments at the Arab League hea...