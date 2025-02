Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, strengthening its contribution to national economy

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), today announced that DIEZ has achieved significant financial and operational growth in 2024, further strengthening its role in Dubai's economy and aligning wi...