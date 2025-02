Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education

SHARJAH, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday the 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education at the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) in the University City.During the ev...