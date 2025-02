AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – The second day of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship “Title”, held on Saturday at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, saw intense and thrilling competitions between participating horses for different studs, as the lovely mare AJ Bar...