UAE Food Bank's food aid initiatives reached 28.9 million beneficiaries worldwide in 2024

The UAE Food Bank (EFB), an initiative under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has released its annual data for 2024, reporting that its food aid initiatives reached 28.9 million beneficiaries worldwide. This marks a 55% increase from 2023, exceeding its ...