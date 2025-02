Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Global Indian Diaspora Forum for Good 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Global Indian Diaspora Forum (Indiaspora) for Good 2025 in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, alongside a distinguished group of leaders and decision-makers from ar...