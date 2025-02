Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced the successful pricing of a US$500 million senior unsecured sukuk on 19 February 2025, at a yield of 5.20%, translating into a spread of 89.8bps over 5-year U.S. Treasuries.The transaction attracted exceptional investor demand, with the order book peaking at US$1....