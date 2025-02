Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has honoured the winners of the 21st edition of th...