Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend of 100 fils per share

DUBAI,24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates NBD held its 18th General Assembly Meeting today, 24 February 2025.At the General Assembly Meeting, a review of the Group’s performance during 2024 was presented. Commenting on the Group’s performance, Emirates NBD Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al ...