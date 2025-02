ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) launched “the New ADX Group” market infrastructure and two new subsidiaries, Abu Dhabi Clear (AD Clear) LLC and Abu Dhabi Central Securities Depository (AD CSD) LLC. This milestone aligns with Abu Dhabi’s long-term econo...