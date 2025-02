Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 cases

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at ensuring a stable and dignified life for citizens, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) has approved a sum of AED76,350,000 to settle the debts of 147 cases pre...