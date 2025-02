Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in European Parliament

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received the Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula in the European Parliament at his Majlis in the capital, Abu Dhabi.The delegation was led by Reinhold Lopatka, and the meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker ...