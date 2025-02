Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative

In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar today signed an agreement with TAQA Transmission, part of TAQA Group, and Eni S.p.A., marking a significant step in progressing the ...