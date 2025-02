Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to review progress of culture, tourism sectors in Al Ain Region

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, has received a delegation from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, led by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin...