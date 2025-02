Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended, on Wednesday morning, the 3rd season harvest ceremony of Saba Sanabel "Seven Spikes" wheat in Mleiha. This season, the wheat achieved a protein content of 19.3 percent, reflecting high-qualit...