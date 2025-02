UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President of Mauritania

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Mokhtar Ould Diay, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Mauritanian Prime Minister delivered to His Highness a written message from His Excellency ...