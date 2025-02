'UICCA Forum: 25 to 2050' drives actionable solutions for UAE’s net zero transition

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – The UICCA Forum: 25 to 2050 convened government leaders, industry experts and sustainability advocates to drive actionable solutions for the UAE’s net zero transition in the presence of Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE ...