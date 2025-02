UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zayed; honours winners of 7th Edition of Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence & Community Intelligence

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today conferred the Order of the Mother of the Nation on His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, in recognition of his role as a champion of social causes. The honour was awarded within the hono...