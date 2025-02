Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber provide 100 tonnes of Ramadan aid to Gaza

As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Sharjah Charity International, and Dar Al Ber Society have announced the donation of 100 tonnes of food supplies and 5,000 copies of the Holy Quran to those affected in Gaza. This initia...