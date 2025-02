Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

SHARJAH, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the closing ceremony of the 34th Sharjah Theatre Days at the Cultural Palace on Wednesday evening.H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of the Sharjah Awa...