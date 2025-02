Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

AJMAN, 27th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Human Resources of the Ajman Government has announced a 100 percent remote work policy for all local government employees on Fridays during Ramadan.The initiative, directed by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chair...