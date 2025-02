British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swims around 'The World Islands'

DUBAI, 27th February, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s coastline witnessed a remarkable sporting achievement as 17-year-old British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swam around The World Islands, covering a distance of 27 kilometres in an impressive time of 7 hours, 32 minutes, and 12 seconds.The event was...