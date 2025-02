Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

Arada sold out all four phases at its Masaar 2 project just three hours after the forested master community was launched for sale at 9am today. Prospective customers began queuing outside Arada’s sales centres from 2am onwards and by 12pm, all 2,000 homes with a total valuation of AED5.6bn had been...