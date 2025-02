More than thousand athletes to take part in Sakhalin Ski Marathon

The XXVI Sakhalin Ski Marathon in memory of Igor Farkhutdinov will be held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on 8th-9th March, bringing together professional and amateur skiers from across the country, according to TV BRICS, the event’s international media partner.The programme includes 30km and 50km races in clas...