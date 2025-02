EPAA concludes second edition of 'My Green Environment Is My Future' initiative

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah successfully concluded the second edition of the "My Green Environment Is My Future" initiative for the 2024-2025 cycle.The closing ceremony took place at Indaba Hall in Sharjah Safari, attended by Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPA...