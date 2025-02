Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

AL AIN, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has inaugurated the Family Development Foundation’s Barakat Al Dar Club in Remah, Al Ain Region.In line with the ‘’Year o...