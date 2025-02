Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s orphaned children

SHARJAH, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, emphasised that uniting communities to save children affected by war is ...