UAE President, VPs congratulate leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on advent of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent congratulatory messages to the Kings, Emirs, and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished the leaders and thei...