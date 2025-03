Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis Federation, presented winner Stefanos Tsitsipas with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, following a thrilling finale to the 33rd...