Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that Dubai's energy demand increased by 5.4 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.Al Tayer said that energy demand in 2024 was 59,594 gigawatt hours (GWh), compared to 56,516 GWh in 2023.He further noted that ...