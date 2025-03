Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Community Intelligence'

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), acknowledged the continued success of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak...